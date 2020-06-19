Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 11,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

