Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200,113 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Leidos worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after acquiring an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,896,000 after acquiring an additional 281,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

