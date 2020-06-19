Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 242 ($3.08) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 320 ($4.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.45) to GBX 235 ($2.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.02) to GBX 305 ($3.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 284 ($3.61) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.10) target price (down from GBX 230 ($2.93)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 248.20 ($3.16).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93.

In related news, insider George Lewis bought 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,277.04 ($1,625.35). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 278,819 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.61), for a total value of £571,578.95 ($727,477.35). Insiders purchased 2,939 shares of company stock valued at $566,829 over the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

