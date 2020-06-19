Laurentian Bank of Canada Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$210.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KXS. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$199.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$185.73.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$185.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$166.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$75.15 and a 1-year high of C$190.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

