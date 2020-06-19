Laurent Bride Sells 578 Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Laurent Bride sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $20,501.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,251.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Laurent Bride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $41,205.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Talend SA has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 93.14% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talend SA will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

TLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Talend by 763.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Talend by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

