Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.90.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LAUR traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million. Analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
