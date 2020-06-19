Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 7.1%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 111,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 58,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06.

Latin Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Argentina. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

