Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €51.00 ($57.30) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.12 ($59.68).

LXS opened at €47.92 ($53.84) on Wednesday. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €64.58 ($72.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of €46.21 and a 200-day moving average of €49.73.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

