La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LZB. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,316.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

