L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,208 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of L3Harris stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,743 shares of company stock worth $1,515,272. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.