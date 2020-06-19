Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,703,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849,857 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.91% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,888,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 323,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 245,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 245,578 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,198,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,811,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Capital One Financial cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

KOS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.45. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

