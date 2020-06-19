Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KFY. Sidoti cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE KFY opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.45. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 147,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 112,433 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 284,546 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

