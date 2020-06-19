Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) PT Set at C$0.57 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.57 target price on Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
KTN stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. Kootenay Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of $71.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43.
About Kootenay Silver
