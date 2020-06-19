Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) PT Set at C$0.57 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.57 target price on Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

KTN stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. Kootenay Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of $71.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43.

Get Kootenay Silver alerts:

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District, in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.