Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1,615.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.96% of Kohl’s worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after purchasing an additional 439,881 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.