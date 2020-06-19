Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Beacon Securities boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter.

K has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

K opened at C$8.49 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$10.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.28.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

