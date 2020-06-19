Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

KGC opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after buying an additional 1,879,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after buying an additional 1,103,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 34.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,770,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 1,230,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $79,059,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 398,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

