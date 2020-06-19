Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 190 to GBX 230. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kingfisher traded as high as GBX 221.80 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.72), with a volume of 1079051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.40 ($2.59).

KGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 174 ($2.21) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 224 ($2.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 204.80 ($2.61).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 181.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

