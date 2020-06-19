Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Raised to GBX 224 at Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 224 ($2.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 174 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 204.80 ($2.61).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 212.96 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.40 ($2.77). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 181.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

