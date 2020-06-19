KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 266.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $20,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,256,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,477,000 after buying an additional 2,258,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after buying an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $13.58 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

