KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,597,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 131,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 212,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 104,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.