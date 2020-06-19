Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.52. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Key Tronic by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Key Tronic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 124,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Key Tronic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.