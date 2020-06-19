Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.52. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.57%.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.
