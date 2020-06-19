KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE KB opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in KB Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,479,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KB Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 835,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in KB Financial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KB Financial Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the period. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Financial Group (KB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.