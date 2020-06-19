Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) PT Set at €15.00 by Baader Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €15.00 ($16.85) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

JUN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jungheinrich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.14 ($23.75).

ETR:JUN3 opened at €18.58 ($20.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €10.06 ($11.30) and a twelve month high of €28.22 ($31.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

