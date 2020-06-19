Jewel Price Down 1.7% This Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003311 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $320.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jewel has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.01850589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00171569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

