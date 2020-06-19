JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Main First Bank downgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

