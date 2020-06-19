Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 117.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,326 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 41.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,669 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 990,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,316,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,140,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

