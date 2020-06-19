Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Stora Enso Oyj’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

