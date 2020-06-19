Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $69.64 on Thursday. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.40.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

