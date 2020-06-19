Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.86 EPS.

Jabil stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

