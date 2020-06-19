J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt raised J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

