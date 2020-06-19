Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Itamar Medical in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Itamar Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $237.25 million, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

