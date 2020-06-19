Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,385 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,590.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

