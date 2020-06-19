IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.