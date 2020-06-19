IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IQEPF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQE from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

