IPH (ASX:IPH) Trading Down 2%

Shares of IPH Ltd (ASX:IPH) dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$7.17 ($5.09) and last traded at A$7.34 ($5.21), approximately 946,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.49 ($5.31).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is A$8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38.

About IPH (ASX:IPH)

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products. It offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and engages in the development and provision of IP data and analytics software under the subscription license model.

