Investors Purchase High Volume of Corecivic Call Options (NYSE:CXW)

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,783 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 1,210 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,495,000 after acquiring an additional 217,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 380,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 620,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 25.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,573,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 316,189 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Corecivic stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corecivic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.