Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,669 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 920 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 826.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 85,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). The firm had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

