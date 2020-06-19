Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,669 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 920 call options.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.
In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). The firm had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.