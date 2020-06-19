Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

IVC stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.17. Invacare has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Invacare by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 98,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invacare by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 387,673 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

