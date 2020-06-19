Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 4,040,690 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Stock

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PS opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.66. Pluralsight Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $33.15.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PS. ValuEngine cut Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.