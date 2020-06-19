Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $977,568.90 in Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $977,568.90.

Shares of SEDG opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $156.92.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

