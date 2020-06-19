Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Major Shareholder Sells $3,006,056.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $3,006,056.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,206,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,984,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $150.54 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $166.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average of $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

