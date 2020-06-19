Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells 4,954 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Flex stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,832,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Flex by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.
