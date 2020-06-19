Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells 4,954 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flex stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,832,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Flex by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

