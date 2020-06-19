Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £49,296 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Doug Webb acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,054 ($26.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,296 ($62,741.50).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,142 ($27.26) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614 ($20.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,410 ($43.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,055.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,398.55.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 197.10 ($2.51) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 24172.999166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.13 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $24.50. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 43.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,500 ($44.55) to GBX 3,400 ($43.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($42.38) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) target price (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($44.55)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.91) target price (up previously from GBX 1,700 ($21.64)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.73) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,543.75 ($32.38).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

