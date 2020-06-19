Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £49,296 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Doug Webb acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,054 ($26.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,296 ($62,741.50).
LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,142 ($27.26) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,614 ($20.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,410 ($43.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,055.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,398.55.
Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 197.10 ($2.51) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 24172.999166 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,500 ($44.55) to GBX 3,400 ($43.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,330 ($42.38) to GBX 2,650 ($33.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) target price (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($44.55)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.91) target price (up previously from GBX 1,700 ($21.64)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.73) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,543.75 ($32.38).
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.