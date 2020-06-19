Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) Trading Up 2.1%

Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.57, approximately 51,008 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,158% from the average daily volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.74% of Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

