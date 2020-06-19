Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

III has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of III stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 100,944 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,637,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 59,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 52,672 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

