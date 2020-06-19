Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 630

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 630 ($8.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 885 ($11.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.36) to GBX 715 ($9.10) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 610 ($7.76) to GBX 640 ($8.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 710 ($9.04) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 701.55 ($8.93).

Informa stock opened at GBX 485.90 ($6.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.46). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 455.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 624.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16.

In other Informa news, insider Derek Mapp bought 2,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £13,011.96 ($16,560.98). Also, insider Stephen A. Carter bought 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £1,799.14 ($2,289.86).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

