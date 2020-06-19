INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

IDEXY stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.