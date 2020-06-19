Indivior (LON:INDV) PT Raised to GBX 70

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 39 ($0.50) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Indivior from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

INDV opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.77. Indivior has a 12-month low of GBX 32.90 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.80 ($0.95).

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

