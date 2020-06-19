IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) shot up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65, 1,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

IDP Education Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDPUF)

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

