Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573,596 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,120,456 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of Iamgold worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 23.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Iamgold in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Iamgold Corp has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

